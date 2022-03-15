Freshly ground beans at a new Amazon low: Chefman Burr Mill Coffee Grinder now $29.50

Alongside an ongoing deal on the high-end Mignon Crono model, Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $29.60 shipped. While we have seen it up over $50 in the last month or so, it is more regularly listed at $40 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you’re looking to bring some freshly ground coffee to your morning routine, this model provides an attractive solution with a series of customizable grind settings (17 of them to be exact) without breaking the bank. The hopper can carry up to 2.8 ounces of coffee beans at a time and can make anywhere from 2 to 12 cups. The burr mill system is said to avoid overheating the coffee beans “so you get freshly ground coffee with full-bodied flavor and better taste” whether you’re using a typical drip coffee maker or a French press. More details below.

If you think you’ll be just fine with one of those smaller coffee-meets-spice grinder options instead, save some cash and grab the Mueller HyperGrind. Now under $20 Prime shipped, this popular model isn’t quite as robust, nor will it provide 17 different grind options, but it will deliver freshly ground beans much the same otherwise.

While the coffee grinder model is slightly more expnsive than today’s lead deal, you might want to browse through the latest Amazon KitchenAid event for additional offers. From espresso machines to the brand’s popular cordless mixers, there are plenty of notable deals to be had from $30. Just be sure to scope out today’s Gold Box Calphalon sale for even more before it ends tonight as well.

Chefman Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder features:

Intelligent design features take the hassle out of grinding your own coffee, with a 110-watt motor that delivers a consistent, even grind every time! With 17 grinding options, you can customize your grind from extremely fine to coarse, 17 being the finest and 1 being the coarsest. The large hopper holds up to 2.8 ounces of coffee beans to make anywhere from 2-12 cups at a time, so you can make freshly brewed coffee for yourself or the whole family. Make sure to allow the motor to cool for about 2 minutes between brewing cycles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!