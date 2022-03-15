Polk launches compact new MagniFi Mini AX sound bar with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos

Today, Polk Audio is debuting its latest home theater upgrade with one of the brand’s most compact builds to date. Arriving with a design ideal for smaller setups, the new Polk MagniFi Mini AX sound bar doesn’t skimp out on premium features thanks to the inclusion of AirPlay 2 support, Dolby Atmos audio, and DTS:X surround sound certification.

Polk launches new compact MagniFi Mini AX sound bar

The new Polk MagniFi Mini AX is just the latest soundbar to do battle in the low-profile space. The quite popular Sonos Beam has long been a top contender for the throne, and now Polk is looking to bring its signature feature set into the mix.

Right out of the gate, the most eye-catching feature offered by the MagniFi Mini AX (or should I say ear-catching?) has to be the Dolby Atmos support. The sound bar’s internal speaker array enables DTS:X surround sound certification alongside what the company notes as an expansive 3D soundstage. While you won’t find any upward-firing speakers, something that is par for the course in this price range, there is a bundled subwoofer that should help round out the low end of movies, TV shows, and gaming audio.

Another one of Polk’s signature inclusions is front and center this time around, with its VoiceAdjust speech-clarifying tech piped out of the center channel speaker to make dialogue a bit more distinct from the background soundtrack. There’s also support for Polk SR2 wireless surround speakers to create a 5.1-channel setup. It’s worth remembering that this new release can do all of that while packed one of the brand’s most compact form-factors yet.

Polk is also backing its latest soundbar with an array of smart features and connectivity options that ensure it can go toe to toe with other bite-sized competitors. AirPlay 2 is going to be a big selling point to many, though there is also Chromecast integration and Spotify Connect support. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can be leveraged if the HDMI eARC and AUX inputs aren’t going to cut it for your particular setup.

Now available for purchase, the new MagniFi Mini AX is in-stock via the official Polk online storefront for the $499 list price. Amazon’s listing is also now live, as well. That allows it to take on the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which while $50 less, lacks a dedicated subwoofer.

