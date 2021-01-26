Today, Polk is out with the latest addition to its stable of home theater products. As its most recent smart soundbar, the new React model delivers built-in Alexa features thanks to four microphones, alongside support for a 5.1-channel surround sound setup by pairing add-on accessories. Plus, there’s also a new pair of wireless speakers and a subwoofer to go alongside the new soundbar. Head below for a closer look at the new Polk React Soundbar.

Polk unveils new React Soundbar and accessories

We’ve seen Alexa-enabled soundbars from Polk in the past, but its most recent model delivers a much more sleek profile on top of the voice control and smart home integration you’ll have come to expect. This time around, the new Polk React Soundbar packs four far-field microphones in order to hear your commands from across the room.

And just like you’d expect from any other Alexa speaker, you’ll be able to have this soundbar and its 5.1-channel array join your existing multi-room audio setup. It measures 34 inches long and has a slim profile to ensure it’ll fit under most TVs, as well.

Alongside the React Soundbar’s native Alexa control and integrations Polk has included HDMI connectivity, on top of a USB-A port, optical input, and Bluetooth. And to round out the package, you’ll find an optional wall mounting template for those hoping to install the brand’s latest into a streamlined setup.

The new Polk React Soundbar is now available for purchase for $249 direct from the company’s online storefront.

To go alongside its new React Soundbar, Polk is also out with some additional home theater upgrades meant to pair with its latest release. Helping you create a more immersive setup, the SR2 Surround Sound Speakers enter with a $199 price tag and pair wirelessly to the rest of your setup.

There’s also the React 7-inch Subwoofer, which completes the package to round out the home theater audio with extra bass. Just like the wireless speakers, you’ll find wireless connectivity back to the main soundbar, and it enters at $199, as well. Both of these accessories pair to the React Soundbar, as well as the brand’s Magnifi 2 series releases.

CES at the beginning of the month saw quite a few new soundbars launch as brands like Samsung and Denon expanded their home theater stables. And even though the latest from Polk is much more affordable than some of the more recent flagship offerings from the competition, there’s plenty of value.

