AIPER’s Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner does the work for you at $167 (Amazon low, Reg. $270+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner at $166.99 shipped. Typically selling in the $270 range at Amazon, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked this year and about $20 under the previous all-time low on the AIPER pool cleaner. Essentially a robotic vacuum for your pool, it works with both above and in-ground setups with an IPX8 waterproof lithium battery to rid your outdoor oasis of “leaves, buds, tough dirt, debris, sands,” and more. It also sports a sort of self-dock smart tech that has the cleaner stop near the pool wall if the battery is low or when it has completed its task for an easier retrieval process. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to stick to a manual cleaning regimen, the Intex Basic Pool Maintenance Kit comes in at $28.50 on Amazon and will save you a small fortune over the robot variant above. It features a telescoping pole, vacuum head (that attaches to your garden hose), surface skimmer, and a reusable debris bag.

Head over to our Green Deals and tool hubs for more deals to tidy up the yard as the weather warms up. But if you’re in the market for a robot to tackle the inside of the house this year as well, our latest Roborock roundup is still live with autonomous robotic vacuums and mops starting from $200 shipped. There’s up to $140 in savings to be had on a range of the brand’s intelligent cleaning solutions. Take a look right here.

AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner features:

No hose, no cultter cord, don’t rely on your pool filter, this cordless automatic pool cleaner quickly cleans your 538sq/ft pool in around 50 minutes, no worrying about cord entanglement, cord damage, make the cleaning process smoother than other pool cleaner. This upgraded pool vacuum is featured with 2pcs powerful motors to provide strong suction, also combine with 2pcs bottom brushes to attack kinds of garbage like leafs, buds, tough dirt, debris, sands with ease to ensure a thorough cleaning of your pool.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!