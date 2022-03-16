Char-Broil’s up to $435 TRU gas grills are starting from $200 Prime shipped for today only

Today only, Woot is now offering the Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is regularly $400 and is currently selling for $376 over at Amazon where it is has never dropped below $213. While we did see it down in the $330 range for most of last year, today’s offer is among the lowest we have tracked and a perfect time to scoop one up as the weather gets warmer. Alongside the stainless steel finish that will look nice on the patio or in the backyard, it provides 450-square inches of cooking space across three burners with TRU-Infrared cooking technology that “prevents flare-ups.” The porcelain-coated grates are “durable, rust-resistant, and easy-to-clean” much like the swing-a-way warming rack. Head below for more Char-Boil deals.

Woot is also offering notable deal on the 2-burner signature series Char-Broil model at $219.99 Prime shipped. This one delivers a slightly more premium experience, despite including one less burner than today’s lead deal. It sells for $435 shipped at Amazon right now, once again yielding deep savings in today’s Woot event. You’ll also find some integrated LED lighting on this one not available on the model above.

Be sure to check out our coverage of Weber’s 2022 grill lineup including smartphone connectivity, built-in LEDs, and more. You can get a full breakdown of everything in the collection right here and then head over to our home goods guide for more cooking and kitchen upgrades to look at for spring and summer.

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Gas Grill features:

TRU-infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food

Duel fuel capability – arrives as propane, but can easily be converted to natural gas (kit not included)

Integrated tank gauge for continuous fuel monitoring; no more running out of gas; total BTUs = 20,000

Integrated LED lights and sleek lid, handle & cart design for distinctive Style

Surefire electronic ignition for quick and reliable starts at the push of a button

Intuitive design with keyhole slots and common hardware makes assembly quick and easy

