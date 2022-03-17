Accent your gaming setup with the Agon RGB wrap around mouse pad at a new low of $20

Amazon is offering the Agon Tournament-Grade RGB Gaming Mouse Mat for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally listed for $30, this is the first time this mouse pad has been discounted and marks a new low price we’ve seen. Featuring wrap-around edge RGB lighting, the Agon gaming mouse pad is designed to provide excellent tracking with minimal resistance. The rubber base prevents the pad from sliding on your desk. The spacious 14 by 10-inch pad means you’ll have plenty of space to maneuver around while gaming. The RGB lighting can be synchronized with other AOC monitors and peripherals.

If you don’t care about RGB lighting in your mouse pad, then you can save some money by going with the Razer Gigantus v2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad for $10. This is a no-frills mouse pad that will provide great tracking for your mouse. This is the same pad I use and it works great. Like the featured mouse pad, this one has a rubberized base to prevent it from slipping around the desk. It’s a great value for just $10.

Be sure to check out today’s deals on smartphone accessories starting at $9. They range from cases to portable battery banks. You can also save on the Satechi 165W USB-C GaN charger for $96. The 4-port design means you can charge multiple devices at the same time, which means less time spent waiting.

Agon RGB Gaming Mouse Mat features:

Choose between 16.8M customizable color options and numerous vivid Light FX that can be synchronized with other AGON monitors and accessories to create the ultimate lighting setup.

High-density, anti-slip rubber base with unique grip texture makes sure the pad stays securely in place at all times even during intense gameplay.

Ready to use USB 2.0 wired mouse mat featuring a 5.9 ft braided fiber cord for durability and worry-free battery charging.

Micro-textured pattern ensures fast, consistent, and precise tracking anywhere on the pad for increased accuracy and swift maneuvers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

