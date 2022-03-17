Satechi’s new 165W USB-C GaN charger can refuel your entire Apple kit at $96 (Save 20%)

Earlier this year, Satechi launched its new 165W USB-C GaN Charger as its most capable power solution for your entire Apple kit. After quickly selling out and staying that way for the past few months, the charging station is now back in stock. And even better, on sale. Right now Satechi has the 165W 4-port USB-C Charger for $96 shipped when code CES20 has been applied at checkout. That takes 20% off the usual $120 price tag, delivers one of the first overall discounts to date, and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps it upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Satechi’s popular USB-C GaN charger stable, its 108W model at $75 is a personal favorite. Dropping down the total output, this one is a more travel-friendly alternative to the lead deal with a 3-port design and folding plug form-factor. I previously reviewed this one as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series and walked away quite impressed. Even all these months later, this is still the go-to charger in my kit.

Last week, Satechi also just unveiled a new charger on the complete other end of the spectrum as the lead deal. This more compact offering arrives with a handheld design and 20W power output that is much more ideal for refueling your iPhone rather than the entire Apple kit in one go. There also happens to be a launch discount attached, which you can read all about right here.

Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charger features:

Take your desktop charging to the next level with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to four devices simultaneously. Equipped with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed, or your iPad Pro setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!