Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $350

-
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Save $80 $350

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349.99 shipped. Marking a new all-time low, this is down from the usual $430 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $50. This is also only the third discount to date, as well. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

On the flip side of the more premium OLED-based experience highlighted above, we’re still tracking an even more portable solution that will be a bit more versatile as a general purpose device. The ASUS Chromebook CM3 is currently sitting at the sale price of $321, this one packs a detachable keyboard for those Netflix sessions in bed or on the couch.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 sees $100 discount down to low...
A detachable keyboard highlights the ASUS Chromebook CM...
Twelve South’s latest StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs see ...
Save $40.50 on the ASUS ROG Claymore II Keyboard
Brilliant Game Console 2.0 hardcover photography book d...
Save on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a new low of $180
Freshly ground beans at a new Amazon low: Chefman Burr ...
SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism gaming mouse pad takes your s...
Load more...
Show More Comments