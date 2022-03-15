Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $350

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349.99 shipped. Marking a new all-time low, this is down from the usual $430 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $50. This is also only the third discount to date, as well. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

On the flip side of the more premium OLED-based experience highlighted above, we’re still tracking an even more portable solution that will be a bit more versatile as a general purpose device. The ASUS Chromebook CM3 is currently sitting at the sale price of $321, this one packs a detachable keyboard for those Netflix sessions in bed or on the couch.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

