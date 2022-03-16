Instant’s latest model 6-qt. Vortex 6-in-1 air fryer hits new Amazon all-time low at $96, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $130 $96

Amazon is now offering the latest model 6-quart Instant Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook window for $96 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently marked down to $109 directly from Instant brand, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 26% off the going rate. You’ll also find the higher-end model with OdorErase tech marked down to $129.95, from he regular $150. They both provide a 6-quart 6-in-1 cooking experience with ClearCook windows and the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and reheat. The 1,700 watts of power is also joined by touchscreen display controls with a series of one-touch cooking programs for things like “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns, and more.” Head below for additional details. 

Today’s deal 6-quart Instant Vortex undercuts the all-time low we are tracking on Ninja’s 5-quart model by a few bucks, but there are more affordable solutions out there. This Chefman all-in-one model provides 10 liters of cooking space and also includes rotisserie functionality you won’t get on either option above. It also comes in at even less with a $78 price tag waiting over on Amazon. 

You can also save a ton on a series of smaller appliances from Chefman in today’s Woot sale. Starting from just $13 Prime shipped, there are waffle makers and mixers along with coffee grinders and more at up to 54% off the going rate. 

Instant Vortex 6-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer features:

  • WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket
  • EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: 6 Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more
  • ADJUSTABLE COOKING TEMPERATURES: Easily select from 95-400° F (35-204° C) to fit any recipe
  • LITTLE TO NO PREHEATING: Go from frozen to golden in minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fr...
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro can cook a 14-lb. tur...
Ninja’s 5.5-qt. Air Fryer XL returns to Amazon al...
Greenworks’ 14-inch 10A electric corded dethatche...
beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a 24-bi...
Android app deals of the day: Kosmik Revenge, Hook, hoc...
Tested: Twelve South’s refreshed Backpack shelf p...
Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is perfect for spring yar...
Load more...
Show More Comments