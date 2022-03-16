Instant’s latest model 6-qt. Vortex 6-in-1 air fryer hits new Amazon all-time low at $96, more

Amazon is now offering the latest model 6-quart Instant Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook window for $96 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently marked down to $109 directly from Instant brand, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 26% off the going rate. You’ll also find the higher-end model with OdorErase tech marked down to $129.95, from he regular $150. They both provide a 6-quart 6-in-1 cooking experience with ClearCook windows and the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and reheat. The 1,700 watts of power is also joined by touchscreen display controls with a series of one-touch cooking programs for things like “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns, and more.” Head below for additional details.

Today’s deal 6-quart Instant Vortex undercuts the all-time low we are tracking on Ninja’s 5-quart model by a few bucks, but there are more affordable solutions out there. This Chefman all-in-one model provides 10 liters of cooking space and also includes rotisserie functionality you won’t get on either option above. It also comes in at even less with a $78 price tag waiting over on Amazon.

You can also save a ton on a series of smaller appliances from Chefman in today’s Woot sale. Starting from just $13 Prime shipped, there are waffle makers and mixers along with coffee grinders and more at up to 54% off the going rate.

Instant Vortex 6-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer features:

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: 6 Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more

ADJUSTABLE COOKING TEMPERATURES: Easily select from 95-400° F (35-204° C) to fit any recipe

LITTLE TO NO PREHEATING: Go from frozen to golden in minutes.

