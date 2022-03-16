No electrician is needed to install Waste King’s 1 HP garbage disposal at $84 (New Amazon low)

If you’re looking to install an electric garbage disposal at home, Amazon just knocked the Waste King L-8000 Legend Series down to a new all-time low at $84.13 shipped. Typically in the $113 to $117 range, Waste King’s popular 1 HP model is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. With no electrician required for installation and a lifetime warranty included, this model ships with the power cord to offer up a simple in-sink kitchen upgrade at the best price yet. It features a rust and corrosion-proof design with a dishwasher hook-up, glass-filled nylon grind chamber, and stainless steel components. This model is an Amazon #1 best-seller as well. More details below.

If you think you can get away with less power, the Waste King Legend Series 1/2 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal comes in at $72.50 on Amazon. The same simple installation and feature set is in place here for the most part, just at half the power as today’s all-time low model above.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, check out this deal on Ninja’s Cold Press Pro Juicer as well as the ongoing KitchenAid Amazon event. Starting from $30, now is great time to update your mixer or blender solution alongside offers on coffee and espresso makers, accessories and more. You can get a breakdown of your top picks from he sale in our previous coverage right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Waste King L-8000 Legend features:

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1 HP, 2800 RPM permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less. Drain Connection Size: 1 1/2 inches

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning

LIFETIME PROTECTION: Lifetime Limited In-Home Warranty

NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

