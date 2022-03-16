No electrician is needed to install Waste King’s 1 HP garbage disposal at $84 (New Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWaste King
New low $84

If you’re looking to install an electric garbage disposal at home, Amazon just knocked the Waste King L-8000 Legend Series down to a new all-time low at $84.13 shipped. Typically in the $113 to $117 range, Waste King’s popular 1 HP model is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. With no electrician required for installation and a lifetime warranty included, this model ships with the power cord to offer up a simple in-sink kitchen upgrade at the best price yet. It features a rust and corrosion-proof design with a dishwasher hook-up, glass-filled nylon grind chamber, and stainless steel components. This model is an Amazon #1 best-seller as well. More details below. 

If you think you can get away with less power, the Waste King Legend Series 1/2 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal comes in at $72.50 on Amazon. The same simple installation and feature set is in place here for the most part, just at half the power as today’s all-time low model above. 

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, check out this deal on Ninja’s Cold Press Pro Juicer as well as the ongoing KitchenAid Amazon event. Starting from $30, now is great time to update your mixer or blender solution alongside offers on coffee and espresso makers, accessories and more. You can get a breakdown of your top picks from he sale in our previous coverage right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more. 

Waste King L-8000 Legend features:

  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1 HP, 2800 RPM permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less. Drain Connection Size: 1 1/2 inches
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning
  • LIFETIME PROTECTION: Lifetime Limited In-Home Warranty
  • NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Waste King

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro can cook a 14-lb. tur...
Ninja’s Cold Press Pro Juicer falls back down to ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen. iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up St...
Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle now b...
Go quick! Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda hand...
ASUS Chromebox 4 with i7 and 16GB RAM sees one of its f...
9to5Toys Daily: March 16, 2022 – Anker iPhone accesso...
Score a 20-pack of live succulents for the home office,...
Load more...
Show More Comments