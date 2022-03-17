Sabrent’s Rocket Nano brings SSD speeds in a waterproof metal case at $76 (2022 Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 512GB USB 3.2 Portable Solid-State Drive for $76.06 shipped. This one regularly sells for between $110 and $130 on Amazon with today’s deal being a new 2022 low, the best price we have tracked since the holidays last year, and the lowest total we can find. A solid alternative to some of the more pricey SanDisk and Samsung variants, this one is nearly as fast at up to 1,000MB/s with an aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. It also carries an IP67 rating for protection against the elements (3.3-foot drop tested and up to 1 meter of water immersion for 30 minutes) alongside plug and play action out of the box on Windows and macOS machines. Additional details below.

If you’re looking for something even more portable and affordable, take a look at this deal on the PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive. It’s not as fast as the SSDs out there but it is small enough to slide onto your keychain and provides just as much storage space. It also doesn’t require you to carry a USB-C cable around with you as well. Get a closer look at the specs in our deal coverage.

For something more substantial than either of the options above, we are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s T7 2TB Portable SSD at $220 shipped. This one reaches speeds up to 1,050MB/s over USB-C with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 and makes for a notable EDC addition. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged features:

WATER RESISTANCE – Fully compliant with IP67 specification. Protection from immersion in fresh water with a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for up to 30 minutes. RUGGED DESIGN – 1 meter (3.3 ft) drop tested.

COMPATIBILITY – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.

PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!