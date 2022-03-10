Satechi launches new compact 30W USB-C GaN charger alongside first USB 4 cables

Today, Satechi is expanding its stable of Apple accessories with the latest additions to its charging kit. Delivering a new and more compact 30W GaN USB-C charger than we’ve seen from the brand previously, there’s also a pair of new companion Satechi USB-C 4 cables joining the lineup, too. Now available for purchase with launch discounts attached, all of the details are down below.

New 30W USB-C GaN charger joins the Satechi family

We last saw the folks at Satechi launch a new USB-C adapter with the compact 20W offering last fall. While that one lacked the Gallium Nitride last seen on the first lineup of its refreshed adapters last summer, the new iteration today is changing that. Arriving as the most compact USB-C GaN offering in its lineup, the new Satechi 30W wall charger debuts with a handheld form factor.

This time around you’re looking at much of the same overall design as we’ve come to expect from the lineup of other chargers, just in a miniaturized build. The new 30W offering is the smallest USB-C GaN charger we’ve seen from Satechi so far, and makes that happen thanks to ditching the silicon-based semiconductors for the more efficient Gallium Nitride tech.

Alongside the new USB-C adapter, Satechi is also debuting another companion accessory. Delivering its first series of USB-C 4 cables, these new cords are designed for use with the latest Macs. Capable of sustaining 100W charging speeds, they are also equipped with 8K video throughput capabilities and will work with everything from typical USB-C to Thunderbolt 4 and all of the standards in between. Those specs should allow the cables to handle typical charging routines as well as for pairing with external docking stations, SSD storage, displays, and other bandwidth-intense use cases.

There will be two lengths available right at launch, with a shorter 10-inch Satechi USB-C 4 cable being joined by the larger 2.6-foot offering.

Both of the new accessories from Satechi are now available for purchase with 25% off launch discounts attached. You’ll just need to apply code CHARGER25 at checkout to lock in the savings. The latest 30W USB-C GaN Charger enters with a $29.99 list price and is now down to $22.49. As for the new USB-C 4 cables, which regularly start at $25, those will drop down to prices as low as $18.74 depending on which length you opt for.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I have previously been quite impressed by Satechi’s lineup of USB-C GaN chargers, and its latest 30W offering definitely looks to continue that trend. Its multiport solutions from last year are still my favorite chargers on the market, and I am expecting much of the same for the more compact offering – at least in the smaller 30W weight class.

