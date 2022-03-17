Sony’s popular XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds fall to new all-time low at $118

Today only, Amazon now offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $118 shipped in both styles. Also available for $2 more as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Down from $198, today’s offer undercuts our previous $128 mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low at 40% off. While not the new XM4 models that are also currently on sale, the previous-generation pair of Sony’s flagship earbuds arrive with some of the best ANC on the market. That’s only made more compelling by today’s sale price, which also scores you 24-hour battery life, touchpad controls, and an adaptive sound mode to complement the full noise isolation. At the time of release we found these to be some of the best earbuds on the market, and our hands-on review still reflects that. Head below for more.

Currently on sale right now too, Sony’s latest XM4 series headphones and earbuds are down to their best prices of the year. As the brand’s latest ANC-equipped offerings, you’ll be able to score each of them at $248 depending on whether you’d prefer to go with a more classic on-ear pair or take the true wireless route. The ongoing deal coverage right here details everything you need to know.

Though if you’re considering earbuds in this more affordable price range, Anker’s latest true wireless buds are some of my personal favorites right now and currently sitting at an all-time low. The new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds come in four different styles and alongside 32-hour battery life, pack personalized active noise cancellation, Qi charging, and much of the same platform-agnostic focus as the Sony buds.

More on Sony’s WF-1000XM3 Earbuds:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

