New Wave’s latest Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive with pre-order deals

We just recently took a hands-on look at the 1/16 scale 1942 RepliCades from New Wave Toys, but now it’s time for the brand’s new mini arcade machines. Today out of Los Angeles, New Wave is announcing the latest additions to its growing lineup of collectible and very much playable mini arcade machines with the new Space Ace x RepliCade models and a special edition Dragon’s Lair cabinet. Now up for pre-order with special early discounts, head below for more details.

New mini arcade machines from New Wave

While they might not be the nearly full-size models we see from Arcade1Up, these New Wave variants come in 1/16 scale and make for great game room decor as well as being fully playable remakes of classic arcade cabinets. Today the brand is introducing the new Space Ace x RepliCade and a limited-edition Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition alongside “special new versions” of one of the company’s most popular cabinets, Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade.

Space Ace x RepliCade

First up with today’s new mini arcade machines are the latest Space Ace x RepliCades. Available in two new flavors, the base model and the Conversion kit edition:

Conversion kits were commonplace in the arcade era, giving operators a chance to give their customers new ways to spend their quarters without having to scrap their existing machines. In late 1983, Cinematronics gave its customers an option to get more mileage from their Dragon’s Lair units with a kit that replaced the cabinet art and LaserDisc to play Don Bluth’s new animated game, Space Ace.

The base model features a 4.2-inch display alongside the ability to screen mirror gameplay to a big screen, “authentic” ball-top joystick, action, and skill-level select buttons, a digital scoreboard, the lithium-ion rechargeable battery, and some extra goodies: a “mini prop of the LDV1000 LaserDisc player (complete with a Space Ace “LaserDisc” and sleeve), four mini arcade tokens, replica operator’s manual, and a Space Ace one-sheet mini poster.”

This one can also support USB controllers and features an illuminated marquee with LED cabinet accents. It is now up for pre-order at $149.99, down from the $170 MSRP.

The Conversion Kit version, also now available with the same pre-order deal at $149.99, comes with all of that and more:

Cabinet designed to replicate the Dragon’s Lair form factor

Space Ace field conversion kit replacement control panel featuring illuminated skill level select buttons

Space Ace conversion kit cabinet art

Red T-molding

Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade mini arcade machines

Lastly, for today’s new mini arcade machines from New Wave, we have the Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition. Now live at $149.99 shipped, this is an updated version of the brand’s most sought-after model to give folks that might have missed out on the original another shot. Here’s a break down of the feature set:

Available in black and red variants

A more powerful processor that enables HDTV screen mirroring

4.2″ screen with the ability to screen mirror gameplay to an HDTV

Authentic ball-top joystick, and action buttons

Illuminated marquee and LED cabinet accents

Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable

USB Controller Support

Cinematronics raised-letter coin door

A mini prop replica of the commercial-grade LDV1000 LaserDisc player used in late production runs of Dragon’s Lair and a mini “LaserDisc” and sleeve

Special Overhaul Edition packaging, four mini arcade tokens, replica operator’s manual, and a Dragon’s Lair one-sheet mini poster.

The pre-order deals for all three end on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. PST, according to today’s press release.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!