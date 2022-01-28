New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

New Wave Toysâ€™ latest miniature retro arcade cabinet is the 1943 X RepliCade overhaul edition. Officially licensed by Capcam, this $170 1/6th scale cabinet features the same impeccable attention to detail that New Wave Toys has put into all of its cabinets in the past. We took a look at the 1942 X RepliCade most recently, but be sure to check out the video and see all of the attention to detail New Wave Toys has put on the 1943 X RepiCade cabinet.Â

New Wave Toys has a history of developing and delivering high-quality cabinets. We got our hands on three of them in the past along with some other accessories, and New Wave Toys never disappoints when it comes to details and quality. Itâ€™s easy to tell the dedication and passion that has been put into these replica cabinets.

1943 X RepliCade: Out of the box

Just like cabinets of the past, the 1943 X RepliCade comes with a nice assortment of accessories. The cabinet has two USB cables included. One is for charging the cabinet while the other is for plugging in the additional included 1943 Arcade Controller. Also included are four mini-metal arcade tokens and an assortment of additional panel overlay decals that New Wave Toys calls the 1943 CPO overhaul decal kit, which can be installed on the cabinet.Â

1943 X Replicade: Design

Sitting 12.5 inches tall, the details on the 1943 X RepliCade are just incredible. The tiny graphics are such a high resolution that they almost require a magnifying glass to read.Â

The 3:4 aspect ratio screen is plenty bright, though I did turn it all of the way up when playing with my studio lights turned on.

When the power button is turned on, the marque light will illuminate as well as the front insert coin buttons. The button on the left will add lives in-game, while the button on the right enters the menu.

1943 X RepliCade: Video

One neat detail here is the inclusion of a metal coin door, security bar, and a padlock, which I havenâ€™t seen on any New Wave Toys cabinets in the past.Â

The controls are a responsive bat-top microswitch joystick and microswitch buttons. They have a satisfying audible and tactile click when actuated.

On the back, the cabinet has power and volume controls, built-in speakers, and a compartment for storing the additional 1943 Mini Arcade Stick, which has a hidden compartment to store a USB cable for use with that stick.Â

Near the bottom, the cabinet has two USB-A ports, a micro-USB port for charging, and an HDMI out port.Â

Gameplay

Besides visual details on the cabinet, another focus of New Wave Toys is always authentic gameplay. While I never played 1943 in an arcade, both 1942 and 1943: battle of Midway arcade ROMs have been officially licensed for authentic gameplay. It plays well with responsive controls that have enough room for a single player but it would be pretty tight for two players.Â

Thatâ€™s where the HDMI port comes in handy. Itâ€™s easy to plug into a larger screen if you want some more screen space, which I would definitely recommend. The small bullets can be hard to see on the screen. At least, thatâ€™s what Iâ€™m blaming for my low scores.

One bonus here is that the cabinet also has the full 1942 game as well. By hitting the menu button and choosing the game selection, the cabinet can start up either 1942 or 1943: The Battle of Midway.

Other options in the menu include dialing in the screenâ€™s brightness, turning on/off the marquee, and changing the difficulty.

Other New Wave Toys Products

New Wave Toys has a great assortment of other products. While most of the cabinets are limited editions and are sold out, it also carries a line of Walkman-inspired power banks, change machine-inspired USB charging hubs, and more accessories. If you or someone you know are enamored with collecting retro-themed electronics, New Wave Toys is a great place to pick up some new pieces.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take

New Wave Toys has nailed it again with another great cabinet. If youâ€™re a collector, you probably already know if this is a must-have for your collection. The additional decals are an incredible touch and just go to show what lengths New Wave Toys will go to to get an authentic â…™ scale replica cabinet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

