HYPER iPhone and Mac gear holiday sale from $16.50: MagSafe charging stand $41.50, more

HYPER is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its high-quality USB hubs, MagSafe gear, accessories, and more in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with deals from $16.50. If you’ve had your eye on adding some of its gear to your setup, you can now take 17% off just about all of it including the HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $41.49 shipped. Using code LUCKY17 at checkout, this one will drop from the usual $50 for the lowest price we can find. The stainless steel and aluminum HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand provides MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and 13 devices a vertical home with an articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Along the bottom, you’ll find a Qi-ready charging pad to juice up your AirPods case, among other things. The iPhone magnetic pad provides 7.5W high-speed iPhone 12 and 13 wireless charging with 3W AirPods wireless charging on the bottom and a 20W USB-C input. More deals and details below.

Head over to the official HYPER site to score 17% off a wide selection of its USB hub, accessories, power banks, and more starting from $16.50, just remember to use the code above. Shipping is free in orders over $40.

We also just spotted some notable deals as part of a holiday event at ZAGG that’s offering some of the best prices of the year on its mophie MagSafe gear alongside other iPhone 12- and 13-compatible magnetic gear. Browse through everything right here.

But if it’s the more affordable iPhone you’re after, Apple’s brand new SE 3 model is already seeing some notable price drops with $200 gift cards attached. Here are all of the best cases for it as well.

HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features:

Wireless charger with articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Simultaneously charge the iPhone 13 / 12 and AirPods. Wireless quick charger: supports 7.5W high-speed iPhone 13 / 12 wireless charging, 3W AirPods wireless charging, and 20W USB-C input. Easily adjustable viewing angles for the perfect view at home or in the office. Securely holds iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

