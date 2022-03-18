Sore a pair of JBL’s LIVE 300TWS True Wireless Earbuds with 20-hour battery life at $38 (50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL LIVE 300TWS Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $150, they more regularly sell in the $75 range these days and are currently listed at just under $64 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $53. Today’s deal is essentially 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside up to 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case (10 quick charge brings an additional 1 hour), they also features Ambient Aware and TalkThru tech to “instantly move from absolute music immersion to focus on your surroundings.” A quick swipe of the earbud will activate TalkThru so you can chat with friends and hear the world around you. You’ll also find sweat-proof and water-resistant IPX5 certification as well as the usual stereo call support. More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the Anker Life P2i True Wireless Earbuds. While they might not include the JBL seal of quality, Anker’s makes some of the best wireless earbuds in the price range and they come in at just $31.50 after you clip the on-page coupon right now. Just be sure to swing by our latest Anker Amazon roundup for deals on its ANC earbuds and more.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are still tracking notable price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. All four colors with Spatial Audio support in tow are now marked down to $150 shipped for 25% in savings. You can get a closer look and all of the details on the savings in our previous coverage right here.

JBL LIVE 300TWS True Wireless Earbud features:

Own your space. Stay connected to your music and your world with JBL LIVE 300TWS in-ear headphones. True wireless and free from wires for ultimate freedom, with incredible JBL Signature Sound. Tune in or out with noise control, stay alert to your surroundings with Ambient Aware or use TalkThru to chat with friends, all without removing your headphones. Voice Assistant, hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control are all accessible via the touch controls for extra convenience.

