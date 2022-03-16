Anker launches midweek sale with latest USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, more from $11

Anker is launching a new midweek sale today with a collection of discounted smartphone accessories and more up for grabs via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $20, this is the first time since January that we’ve seen all of the colors on sale and a match of the all-time low. Given that Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 doesn’t come with a wall adapter in the box, Anker’s latest and most compact charger yet seems like the ideal solution. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more from $11.

Another one of our top picks is the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $129.99 in all four colors. Down from $170, this is only the third discount of the year at $40 off and match of the 2022 low. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone and Android accessory deals:

Alongside the smartphone accessories, Anker’s eufy Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its HomeVac cleaning solutions.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

