Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio and ANC in all four colors at $150 (Save 25%)

-
HeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $149.99 shipped in all styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer delivers the first time we’ve seen all four colors on sale at the same time since January at within $10 of the 2022 low. This is also 25% off, as well. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $130 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review,

As noted above, going with the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 will let you make out for less than the lead deal, though with just $20 in savings it might be a better call just to go with the discounted flagship earbuds instead. You’ll be able to to take advantage of 360-degree spatial audio with the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside enjoying better battery life, although the more affordable offerings do enter with a more compact design and some added cash savings.

As for other ways to upgrade your Samsung everyday carry, this morning also saw the Galaxy SmartTag+ go on sale for the first time this year. Delivering Samsung’s answer to AirTags, you can bring home all of the UWB precision finding tech to make lost keys and the like a thing of the past at $34.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 models now on sal...
Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a uniqu...
Neewer 2-pack of 4,800-lumen LED streaming video desk l...
Ring Alarm Pro doubles as an eero Wi-Fi 6 system with ...
HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro with...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 1 and 2...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $8....
OtterBox takes up to 25% off iPhone 13 series, Galaxy S...
Load more...
Show More Comments