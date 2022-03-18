Oral-B’s GENIUS X AI Bluetooth Toothbrush bundle hits Amazon 2022 low at $165

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush bundle for $165 shipped. Regularly $220 or more at Walmart and Target, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked since the holidays, and the best we can find. Alongside three Oral-B replacement brush heads, this is the GENIUS X model with artificial intelligence that “has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style.” From there, it connects with the companion app to give you daily personal coaching to ensure you’re doing the job properly and thoroughly. It also ships with a 2-in-1 travel charger case that can juice up your toothbrush and smartphone if needed. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you think you can clean your own teeth without the help of a virtual AI coach, then the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at $45 will likely suffice. You won’t get the fancy charging case here either, but it is more than capable of getting you a better cleaning than a manual brush can in almost all cases.

Or, forget the name brand stuff entirely and check out this ongoing price drop on the popular AquaSonic electric toothbrush. For $30, it includes eight brush heads as well as a charger and it is now about 20% off the going rate on Amazon. Go get a closer look and more details on the price drop over in previous coverage right here.

Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush features:

Oral-B genius x 10000 with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style

Gives You daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time

Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone

Includes: rechargeable handle, 3 brush heads, a charger and a travel case that can charge your toothbrush and smartphone.

