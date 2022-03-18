Weider’s Select-a-Weight 50-lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set is $100 off today at $249

Walmart is now offering the Weider Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $249 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. You can find them at Sam’s Club for this price when in-stock, but free shipping is only available to its paid members. For comparison’s sake, they are also $150 under the price of the Bowflex SelectTech and $80 below the NordicTrack variants. Ranging in weight from 10- to 55-pounds a side, each dumbbell provides 15 possible selections for a system that can support a wide range of exercises and grow with you as you get stronger. The interlocking weight plates are “forged from durable cast iron to withstand your most intense weightlifting sessions” and they also come with the fitted trays to provide a neat home for them in between uses. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbell. You can land a pair of these for $200 on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupons and add two to your cart. There aren’t as many weight increment options here and they only go up to 25-pounds at this price, but this might be a viable and more affordable solution for some folks.

You can land a pair of JBL’s LIVE 300TWS True Wireless Earbuds for your workouts at just $38 today, but if you’re looking for a more high-tech fitness companion, check out these Apple Watch deals. Pricing now starts from $339 via Amazon with up to $60 in savings to be had on various models. Get a closer look in this week’s coverage right here.

Weider Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set features:

Bring the entire weight room home with this single set of compact adjustable dumbbells. The Weider 55-pound Select-a-weight dumbbell set can replace up to 30 individual dumbbells, delivering the same value in one space-efficient pair. each dumbbell can easily adjust from 10 to 55 pounds in 2.5, 5, and 10-pound increments thanks to a smooth weight selection system that is ergonomically integrated into each weight. This versatile dumbbell set can be modified to accommodate a wide range of exercises, from heavy compound lifts to lighter accessory work, making it the perfect tool for building total-body strength at home.

