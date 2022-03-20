Score a new Amazon all-time low on PNY’s 256GB V30 microSDXC memory card at $24

Update: This deal has dropped even lower for a new Amazon all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the PNY 256GB Premier-X V30 microSDXC Memory Card for $25 $24 shipped. This model spent just about all of last year at $30 or more before dropping to the $28 range for the holidays and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. It is currently marked down to $27 at B&H for comparison. Whether it’s for your drone, camera, Nintendo Switch, or Android handset, this deal brings 256GB of highly-portable storage to your setup. This is a Class 10 V30 model that can handle 4K video with A1 app loading performance and transfer rates up to 100MB/s. You could opt for the faster Samsung EVO model, but that one will run you slightly more right now. Additional details below.

If you can get away with a smaller capacity option, take a look at the 128GB variant at $14 Prime shipped or, again, the faster Samsung EVO option at $18 Prime shipped. Either way, you’re saving some cash and making out with a high-quality microSD solution.

For something more substantial, take a look at some of the portable SSDs on sale right now. Along with the pro-grade Thunderbolt 3 LaCie option at $50 off, we are also still tracing the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme 2TB at $200 as well as the Crucial anodized aluminum core 1TB X8 at a new Amazon low. Plus, you’ll find even more from Samsung starting from $110 shipped in our previous roundup right here.

More on the PNY 256GB Premier-X V30 microSDXC:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A1 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A1 provides minimally 1500 IOPS (Read) and 500 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

