Score a new Amazon all-time low on PNY’s 256GB V30 microSDXC memory card at $24

Update: This deal has dropped even lower for a new Amazon all-time low.
Amazon is now offering the PNY 256GB Premier-X V30 microSDXC Memory Card for
$25 $24 shipped. This model spent just about all of last year at $30 or more before dropping to the $28 range for the holidays and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. It is currently marked down to $27 at B&H for comparison. Whether it’s for your drone, camera, Nintendo Switch, or Android handset, this deal brings 256GB of highly-portable storage to your setup. This is a Class 10 V30 model that can handle 4K video with A1 app loading performance and transfer rates up to 100MB/s. You could opt for the faster Samsung EVO model, but that one will run you slightly more right now. Additional details below.
If you can get away with a smaller capacity option, take a look at the 128GB variant at $14 Prime shipped or, again, the faster Samsung EVO option at $18 Prime shipped. Either way, you’re saving some cash and making out with a high-quality microSD solution.
For something more substantial, take a look at some of the portable SSDs on sale right now. Along with the pro-grade Thunderbolt 3 LaCie option at $50 off, we are also still tracing the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme 2TB at $200 as well as the Crucial anodized aluminum core 1TB X8 at a new Amazon low. Plus, you’ll find even more from Samsung starting from $110 shipped in our previous roundup right here.
More on the PNY 256GB Premier-X V30 microSDXC:
- Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
- A1 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A1 provides minimally 1500 IOPS (Read) and 500 IOPS (Write)
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
