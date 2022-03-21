Amazon spring Kindle deals: All-new Paperwhite $105 (Reg. $140), two for $45 each, kids, more

Alongside this morning’s Fire tablet deals, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Kindle reader lineup with offers from $55 or less. One standout is the latest model 8GB Kindle Paperwhite at $104.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is matching the Black Friday 2021 deal and is the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked since release outside of a bundle offer for a pair of them. Amazon’s latest Paperwhite features a 300 ppi glare-free 6.8-inch display “that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight” with thinner borders, 20% faster page turns, and an adjustable warm light. Alongside 8GB of built-in storage, “unlimited access” to over a million titles and thousands of audiobooks, it also has “up to 10 weeks” of battery life. Check out our Kindle buying guide and our hands-on review of the Paperwhite for more details. Head below for even more Kindle deals from $55.

More Amazon Kindle deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some fresh new deals on Amazon’s Fire tablets today as well. The deals start from just $35 shipped and range from higher-end kids models to 16GB Fire 7 models. You can take a closer look at all of the price drops in this morning’s coverage right here.

More on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite:

All-new Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

