Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5, pre-order now

After being leaked yesterday, Amazon is now officially ready to announce its all-new Kindle Paperwhite 5. Delivering refreshed 6.8-inch displays, the latest E-readers from Amazon are now available for pre-order ahead of shipping next month. Head below for all of the details on the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition.

Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5

As a quick refresher, the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition arrive with 6.8-inch displays which have been upgraded over the previous-generations. There’s also plenty of additional features like adjustable brightness alongside the display now supporting a tunable temperature. While there’s still the same 300ppi panel as last time, that is now being retrofitted with 17 LEDs for backlighting, which should drastically improve reading in direct sunlight or other bright conditions.

One thing that the leak yesterday lacked was what kind of connectivity we’d expect to see, and now Amazon is confirming the jump up to USB-C. This marks the very first of Amazon’s E-readers to ditch microUSB, too. Battery life is slated to clock in at weeks per charge, though there’s no

Another aspect that we didn’t know yesterday was the the pricing, which has now been confirmed by Amazon. Starting at $139.99 for the ad-supported option, the Kindle Paperwhite 5 arrives with 8GB of storage. There’s also the ad-free version which steps up to a $159.99 price tag. As for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, you’re looking at an entirely ad-free experience with 32GB of storage. This model will cost you $189.99.

All of the new releases are now available for pre-order at Amazon, too. Orders are set to begin shipping later this fall on October 27. The new Kindle Paperwhite 5 replaces the now previous-generation model, which is still being sold for $130 for those who don’t need the improved display.

There’s also going to be a new Kids edition of Kindle Paperwhite 5 rolling out next month. This one arrives at the $159.99 price point and features one of three different designs

This time around, Amazon is also tapping the folks at Anker to release one of the new accessories for the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition. The more premium of the two E-readers supports wireless charging support, and the new Wireless Charging Dock seeks to fill that void. There’s an upright design that’s covered in a fabric form-factor for effortlessly keeping your device topped off. This accessory won’t be shipping until later this year on December 1, and will launch at the $29.99 price point.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!