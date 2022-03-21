Side step the Ninja tax with Best Buy’s 10-quart rotisserie air fry oven at $50 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering its stainless steel Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $130 and $150, this is at least $80 off the going rate, within $5 of our previous mention, and among he lowest prices we have tracked for an air fryer multi-cooker with this capacity. While it doesn’t have a big brand name on it, Best Buy’s all-in-one cooker is one of the best bang for your buck options in the category when it’s seeing a deep sale like this. It can air fry, bake, roast, and more with included rotisserie hardware in the package you won’t usually get from the big boys. Outside of some of the intelligent presets, it is nearly identical to the far more pricey models out there while including a viewing window, touch screen controls, and a sizable 10-quart capacity. More details and air fryer deals below.

If you’re more focused on your outdoor BBQ setup right now as the weather warms up, check out this deal on the Z GRILLS pellet smoker at $373.50. And for something even more affordable, we also just spotted Char-Broils’ budget-friendly $140 analog electric smoker at a new 2022 low. Get a closer look and all of the details you need right here.

Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven features:

Want to eat healthier without giving up your favorite fried foods? The Insignia NS-AF10DSS2 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology roasts, bakes, or fries your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty and healthier cooking alternative. A pre-programmed smart menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Plus, an easy-access oven door with viewing window makes it simple to add food and know when it’s finished cooking.

