Home Depot’s first spring tool sale of the year takes up to $200 of RYOBI, DEWALT, and more

Today only, as part of its Special buy of the Day, Home Depot is launching its very first spring tool sale of the year. Taking up to $200 off a selection of combo kits from top brands like RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more, now is the perfect time to finally refresh your tool kit in order to tackle all of those upcoming home improvement projects. Throughout the sale there’s something for everyone including weekend warriors or those just building out a setup for the first time. All of the inclusions are also backed by 4+ star ratings, and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable Home Depot discounts today include:

Today’s Home Depot sale enters just after our friends over at Greenworks launched its very own spring sale. While the discounts are focused more on swapping out your lawncare gear with some electric solutions, there’s plenty of options for making your home look its best now that warmer weather has arrived. Just don’t forget that Home Depot is also currently bundling select DEWALT 20V tools with a free battery starter kit valued at $149.

RYOBI ONE+ Combo Kit features:

Enter the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System with the PCK850KN Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries, a Charger, and 2 Tool Bags. Includes: 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw Blade, Multi-Tool Accessories, Jig Saw Blade, Sanding Pad Assortment, 1-1/4 in. Brad Nails, Side Handle with Spanner Wrench, Grinding Wheels and Guards, 24-Tooth Carbide-Tipped Miter Saw Blade, Wrench, Dust Bag, Work Clamp

