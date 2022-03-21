TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Motion Dimmer Switch sees first discount to $35

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer delivers the very first discount since going up for sale back in January at $5 off. Arriving with some novel functionality that allows this in-wall accessory to stand out from the competition, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Switch packs a built-in motion sensor for automatically turning the lights on and off. That’s alongside all of the usual smart switch features like Alexa and Assistant support, app control, and automation capabilities. Our announcement coverage from last year offers some additional insights, too. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in dimmer functionality will save quite a bit, as TP-Link’s standard dimmer switch clocks in at a much more affordable $17 price tag. Still integrating with Alexa and Assistant, no hub required, it sports dimming capabilities without the added presense detection found above.

Another notable upgrade to your setup would be Arlo’s Essentials Video Doorbell at $100. Dropping even lower than we have originally tracked, this one is down from the usual $150 price tag in order to deliver the best price of the year. Delivering HD video with the wired design, it’ll integrate with Alexa and Assistant at $50 off.

TP-Link Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Completely hands-free and smart operation of your connected lights. You can set this switch to automatically turn on the light when motion is detected and turn off after a preset time. Ideal for areas such as bedrooms, hallways and restrooms where hands-free operation is ideal. Smart ambient light detection will sense daylight and prevent lights from turning on during the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!