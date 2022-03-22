COSORI’s Smart Alexa/Google Assistant Indoor Grill Air Fryer now matching low at $180 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill and XL Air Fryer Combo for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is $60 or 25% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low and is well under the discounted $250 price tag on the comparable Ninja offering. Alongside reaching temperatures up to 510-degrees with the ability to grill, air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more, this 8-in-1 countertop solution also connects with your Alexa and Google Assistant gear for hands-free voice control. The “virtually smoke-free” cooker also comes packed with over 100 pre-programmed recipes and one-touch cooking jobs found inside of the companion VeSync app – “just choose a recipe and your indoor grill will automatically be set to the correct temperature and time.” More details below.

When it comes to a smart indoor grill air fryer combos with this kind of a feature set, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices you’ll find from a trustworthy brand in new condition. But it is worth looking at the Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill. It sells for $110 shipped there and includes much of the same cooking capabilities just in a slightly less feature-rich package. You can get all of the details on it right here.

Then go dive into today’s Gold Box Dash sale for even more kitchen upgrades at a discount. The headliner here is its attractive digital meat thermometer with a large LCD readout. Now at a new Amazon all-time low at up to 50% off, you can get a closer look right here alongside the rest of the offers starting from $20 Prime shipped.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

