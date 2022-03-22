Here’s the very first look at LEGO’s new Dagobah Jedi Training and Trench Run sets

Just after confirmation that a new Death Star Trash Compactor set would be arriving, we’re now getting a first look at another one of the new 18+ LEGO Star Wars sets. Arriving as the first of these dioramas inspired by the Original Trilogy, today we can exclusively share the new LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training set alongside the upcoming Death Star Trench Run.

LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training revealed

Depicting one of the more iconic scenes from Empire Strikes Back, and, frankly, all of the Original Trilogy, the latest LEGO Star Wars set arrives as the Dagobah Jedi Training kit. Stacking up to exactly 1,000 pieces, this is set number 75330. As we originally reported last year, the set will sit upon a black base with a two printed display plaques. One of these will be the LEGO Star Wars logo itself, while the other will have a quote that reads Do or do not. There is no try.

The LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training build mainly features Yoda’s hut alongside the swampy planet with a large tree in the background. Off to the right is a sunken X-Wing, which is only portrayed in the build by one of its wings. Both Luke and R2-D2 are included alongside Yoda, though at this time there is no telling if all three figures are exclusive or not.

Alongside the Dagobah Jedi Training diorama, we’re also getting an exclusive first look at the new Death Star Trench Run set. This one is yet another 18+ build from the Original Trilogy, though its focus is A New Hope. This one enters as set number 75329 and arrives with 665 pieces.

The photo for this one isn’t quite as crisp as the other build, but gives us a good idea of what to expect. There will be a cut away of the Death Star trench, with Luke’s X-Wing being persued by Darth Vader in his TIE Advanced as well as two standard TIE Fighters. The entire build enters in a miniature scale that’s much larger than the promotional Star Wars sets we’ve seen in the past

Today’s reveals come to us just days before we’re expecting an official announcement to arrive. Last week, Walmart informed 9to5Toys that the retailer would show off the new 18+ diorama sets at its annual Collector Con showcase this week. Now ahead of time, we’re getting a first look at the sets. Expect official pricing and all of the other details to arrive in the coming days, as well.

