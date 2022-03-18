LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor diorama confirmed ahead of next week’s reveal

In something of a more interesting reveal for a new LEGO Star Wars sets, we’re now getting word from Walmart that the latest diorama kit will be revealed next week. Making a debut at the retailer’s Collector Con showcase, set number 75329 will arrive as the first of the new LEGO Star Wars quote sets depicting the iconic Death Star Trash Compactor.

LEGO Trash Compactor officially confirmed ahead of launch

As the final reports begin to solidify what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars spring lineup ahead of the summer action, there was a lot of back and forth on whether the rumored Trash Compactor kit was actually happening. Now to end the week, Walmart has confirmed to 9to5Toys that the build is going to hit store shelves in the near future.

In what will likely be the very first of these new LEGO Star Wars diorama sets revealed, the new Death Star Trash Compactor kit enters as set number 75329. Continuing the now well-established 18+ series of Star Wars kits, this diorama will arrive with 666 pieces and depict one of the more unique scenes from A New Hope. Walmart will be officially showcasing it at the 2022 Collector Con, which kicks off next week on Thursday, March 24. We expect to see this new Star Wars set revealed on the first day of the fanfare.

Resting on a black display base very similar to T. rex Breakout set we saw earlier in the year, the vignette will assemble Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewy’s escape from the Death Star Trash Compact. This won’t be the first time we’ve seen the scenery from the film depicted in LEGO form, though it will be the first time as a standalone set. The only other appearances have been scaled-down versions included in the UCS Death Star playsets, so we’re expecting something a little bit more in-depth thanks to the 666 included pieces.

As far as minifigures go, we’re expecting to see all four of the characters mentioned above included. Luke and Han will be decked out in their stolen Stormtrooper regalia, while Leia will likely include the same design as we’ve seen in the UCS Tantive IV and X-Wing. Lastly, expect to get a pretty standard Chewbaca minifigure to complete the set.

One of the more interesting inclusions for the LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor is the display plaque that will come with the build. We’ve come to expect some form of ID plaque or printed price in these 18+ LEGO Star Wars sets following the success of the UCS and helmet themes, but 2022 will change that up a bit. Just like the Jurassic Park set revealed earlier this year, the upcoming diorama will feature a quote from its source material.

In this case, the scene will take Han Solo’s line of “One thing’s for sure, we’re all gonna be a lot thinner” and add it onto the base of set. This has yet to be officially confirmed, but 9to5Toys has been told that this is the quote the LEGO Group intends to use.

As of now, actual details about the release of the new LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor have yet to be revealed. Though that should all be shown off come next Thursday during the Walmart Collector Con exhibition. Right now, our reports suggest that the LEGO 75329 set will be launching on May 1 with a $59.99 price tag. That’s been the case now for some time, and our initial reports from all the way back in September have held true once again.

While this will be exclusive to Walmart here in the United States, the LEGO Group has firmly stated in the past that regional exclusive sets are a thing of the past. So there will likely be a retailer in other countries carrying the set, if the LEGO Group themselves don’t sell it via LEGO Shop Online.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’ve long been waiting to actually see any confirmation that the rumored Star Wars quote dioramas were actually still happening, and now Walmart has stepped in. While we’ll have to wait another week to actually see the set, it’s at least exciting to know we have a new build from a galaxy far, far away to look forward to.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!