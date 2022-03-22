Score all-time lows on Razer gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and more from $40

Amazon is currently offering a deal on a selection of Razer Gaming Peripherals ranging from headsets to mice from $40. While some products here are just discounts off their usual price, some have hit their all-time low price. Such is the case for the Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Headset for $54.99 shipped. Normally offered around $120, this discount marks the new lowest price we’ve seen. Featuring support for THX 7.1 Spacial Surround Sound, the Kraken Ultimate headset connects to your computer over USB. A retractable microphone allows you to communicate with your team. Volume and surround sound controls are located on the same earcup as the microphone, rather than inline on the cable. Razer Chroma RGB within the earcups can be controlled with Razer Synapse and synced with Philips Hue and other brands’ gear. Be sure to read our review here and keep reading for more Razer deals.

More Razer deals:

After you check out all the products part of this deal, you can head over to our best PC gaming deals hub for all the latest when it comes to PC hardware and peripherals. You can also check out today’s deals on video games across all console platforms, with the featured deal being Kena: Bridge of Spirits via PSN at $26. Finally, save on your next graphics card with these deals on ZOTAC RTX 3070/3080 Ti cards from $900.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Headset feature:

Ultimate Personalization and Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Offers effortless, full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors

Retractable, Active Noise Cancelling Microphone: An improved mic with ANC reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

