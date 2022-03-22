Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Kena: Bridge of Spirits in digital form via PSN at $25.99. Regularly $40, this is slightly below our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the physical deluxe version going for $42.99 shipped via Amazon, down from the regular $50 for a new all-time low. This one easily took home the award for the best indie game at the 2021 Game Awards back in December and now’s your chance to land it in your game library at a discount. The gorgeous action adventure game has players traveling alongside tiny spirit companions called the Rot that help to manipulate the environment and enhance your abilities along the way. “Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Bloodborne Complete Edition, Metal Gear Solid V, Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-orders, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase!
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition PSN $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Metal Gear Solid V PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $24 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Back 4 Blood $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NHL 22 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- FIFA 22 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 2042 $35 (Reg. $45+)
- EA Amazon sale from $10
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- FINAL FANTASY VII eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX eShop $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
