Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Kena: Bridge of Spirits in digital form via PSN at $25.99. Regularly $40, this is slightly below our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the physical deluxe version going for $42.99 shipped via Amazon, down from the regular $50 for a new all-time low. This one easily took home the award for the best indie game at the 2021 Game Awards back in December and now’s your chance to land it in your game library at a discount. The gorgeous action adventure game has players traveling alongside tiny spirit companions called the Rot that help to manipulate the environment and enhance your abilities along the way. “Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Bloodborne Complete Edition, Metal Gear Solid V, Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-orders, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

