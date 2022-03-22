Spring cleaning air purifier deals have arrived from $33: Molekule smart $240 off, LEVOIT, more

We are now tracking a number of notable air purifier and humidifier/oil diffuser deals starting from $33 to join you for spring cleaning chores. Molekule is now offering up to $240 off its elegant air purifiers as part its “Spring Cleaning” sale with deals now matched on Amazon. One standout is the smart Molekule Air Mini+ at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $400, only once have seen this one go for less than today’s $100 price drop and that was a short-lived offer at $390. This companion app was recently updated with new features alongside providing the ability to adjust the fan speed and access air quality metrics among other things. The attractive housing carries PECO tech (Photo Electrochemical Oxidation) as well as “FDA-cleared” filtration to rid up to 250-square feet of viruses and bacteria. Along with a $240 price drop on the Air Pro large room offering that’s now down at $959.99 shipped, you’ll also find some even more affordable air purifier and humidifier options down below.

More air purifier and humidifier deals:

Molekule Air Mini+ features:

FDA-cleared to destroy viruses: Molekule Air Mini+ is FDA-cleared as a 510(k) Class II medical device to destroy viruses & bacteria, and trap 95% of particles 0.3-1 micron in size

Made for smaller spaces: designed for smaller spaces up to 250 sq. ft. like studio apartments, kids’ bedrooms & home offices

PECO-powered: Uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, allergens, bacteria, mold, chemicals & more

Auto Protect mode: Delivers particle protection by auto-adjusting fan speed based on the sensor. Auto Protect is designed for non-medical use. For home-or-commercial healthcare use, Mini+ should be used on fan speed 3 or higher

