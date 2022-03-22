TicWatch GTH features 24/7 skin temperature monitoring and other fitness features for just $50

Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its TicWatch GTH Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in 2022, coming within $10 of our last mention from December. Designed to monitor your skin temperature and blood oxygen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this smartwatch is perfect to keep tabs on your health from all angles. It also tracks your respiration rate, workouts, steps, sleep, and more. On top of all that, it’s also water-resistant to 5ATM, meaning you can keep this wearable on even when swimming, showering, or washing your hands. Keep reading for additional information.

If you don’t mind losing out the skin temperature monitoring and switching blood oxygen tracking for just heart rate, then the Wyze Watch is a solid alternative at 20% less then today’s lead deal. Coming in at $40, Wyze Watch is the perfect entry-level fitness tracker that keeps tabs on steps, sleep, and more. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that on the higher-end of the spectrum, right now you can score an Apple Watch Series 6 from $250 in refurbished condition, as well as pick up a Series 5 as low as $190. While more expensive than either option above, you’ll find that Apple Watch offers a more premium package overall with higher-quality build materials, a more polished operating system, and deeper integration with the Apple ecosystem.

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch features:

Take health to the next level by continuously tracking your wrist skin temperature 24 hours a day. TicWatch GTH’s sensor measures directly from your wrist and notifies you of any potential concerns. Monitor your blood oxygen levels intelligently with built-in sensors 24/7. Easily access and view trends over time. The SpO2 sensor detects your oxygen saturation level, by shining an array of LED lights into the blood vessels in your wrist.

