Apple Watch Series 6 on sale from $250 alongside Series 5 starting at $190 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models from $189.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. A highlight would easily be the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in all five colors for $259.99. Matching the all-time low from its original $429 going rate, this is only the second time the price has dropped this low. Plus, 40mm styles are on sale from $249.99.

Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

Also included in the 1-day sale at Woot are even deeper savings on less recent previous-generation Apple Watch models. Starting at as low as $189.99, you can bring home Series 5 GPS offerings at the best prices of the year. These lack the brighter screen found above, as well as the blood oxygen sensor and U1 chip, among other improvements. But if those features aren’t worth the added cash, there’s added savings to be had right here.

Don’t forget that you can still take the latest wearable from Apple for a spin too, with Series 7 models down to the best prices yet in time for spring. Delivering $60 in savings across both sizes, you’re looking at a notable chance to save on the new releases starting at $339.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

