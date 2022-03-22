Turtle Beach and ROCCAT announce nearly identical mobile gaming true wireless earbuds

Today, ROCCAT and Turtle Beach announced a pair of true wireless earbuds each. The Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT Syn Buds Air are aimed at on-the-go and console gaming. Costing $100 each, there are a few differences to know before picking a pair of true wireless gaming buds, so let’s take a closer look to find out which fits your setup the best.

Turtle Beach and ROCCAT take your on-the-go gaming setup to the next level

These earbuds share quite a few features, all things considered. You’ll find that both leverage Bluetooth 5.1 features up to 20 hours of battery life and have a 60ms low-latency Game Mode to ensure that you can easily hear footsteps in-game. If the charge on these earbuds starts to run low a bit, just 15 minutes of being plugged in delivers an additional five hours of use, thanks to QuickCharge technology. Similarly, both are IPX5-rated for sweat- and water-resistance, so you can use them for both working out as well as gaming. Plus, there are dual microphones to pick up your voice for in-game comms with teammates.

On the design front, both pair of true wireless earbuds even look quite similar and feature a comparable fit with multiple ear tip options to choose from; additionally, both are also touch-enabled for changing songs or answering calls. However, the main area that they differ is in the control software on your smartphone. ROCCAT’s Syn Buds Air will use a dedicated app for the true wireless headphones, while Turtle Beach’s alternative Scout Air will use the brand’s Audio Hub that is also leveraged for other devices from the company.

Both the Turtle Beach Scout Air and the ROCCAT Syn Buds Air cost $99.99 each, and you can order starting today at Amazon and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Being totally up front, I’m not sure why both of these earbuds exist. They’re almost identical in nearly every way outside of the software and logo on the front, and they offer many of the same features. I get that ROCCAT is a subsidiary of Turtle Beach, but I really think that the Syn Buds Air and Scout Air could have been launched as a single pair of earbuds from one of the two brands.

Overall, however, I feel that these earbuds will finally give Razer a run for its money when it comes to true wireless gaming audio for on-the-go mobile setups, as our favorite Chroma brand has held the title for far too long.

