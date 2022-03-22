Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase! Series S starts from $280 (Reg. $300)

It has been a long time we have seen Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X consoles readily available but Walmart looks to have them up for sale at $499 shipped right now. Still nearly impossible to come by at Amazon with very limited stock reportedly available in-store at select retail locations, you can now order one at the MSRP via Walmart. Deals on Series X have been non-existent, but here’s your chance to land one with shipping. Most folks are suggesting you don’t even need a Walmart+ account to get through checkout with one. If you would prefer to stick with a discounted Series S console to get a current-generation Microsoft console in the game room, we are still seeing slight price drops on eBay for the standard edition model at $279.99 and the Fortnite + Rocket League bundle at $289.99 shipped, down from the regular $300. Head below for more details.

You can get more information on Microsoft’s flagship gaming console in our first-impressions review, but suffice to say it might be a good idea to go score one at Walmart while you can. Outside of timed listings there where very few purchasers were able to get through the checkout process with one, Xbox Series X has been very difficult to score for what feels like years now. So go jump p over to Walmart and grab one while you can.

Then go check out this rare deal on the Razer LE Mandalorian Wireless Xbox/PC Pro Controller. It comes with a charging cradle and is now marked down to $153 shipped at Amazon. You might also want to hit up our coverage of 8Bitdo’s first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity as well.

Xbox Series X features:

Introducing Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles—all games look and play best on Xbox Series X. At the heart of Series X is the Xbox Velocity Architecture, which pairs a custom SSD with integrated software for faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. Seamlessly move between multiple games in a flash with Quick Resume. Explore rich new worlds and enjoy the action like never before with the unmatched 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power. Enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D spatial sound, and more. Get started with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!