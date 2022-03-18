Razer LE Mandalorian Wireless Xbox/PC Pro Controller + Charging Stand drops to $153

Amazon is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for $153.10 shipped. Regularly $180, this only the second time we have seen it on sale and is now within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. Compatible with Xbox One and Series X|S as well as Mac and Windows systems, this setup launched in November 2021 featuring design elements inspired by Mando’s signature Beskar armor. You’re looking at 12-hour battery life before it needs to sit back on the included magnetic cradle alongside vibrating “Impulse Analog Triggers,” textured grips, and a 3-hour quick charge. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

Now obviously you could get a standard Microsoft wireless gamepad for more than $100 less, but it won’t come clad in Beskar armor or include the charging dock. And if you’re just looking for an extra couch co-op controller, something like the PowerA Enhanced model will save you even more starting from $30 shipped.

You’ll also want to check out the new 8Bitdo Xbox gamepad as well. This one marks the first time the celebrated third-party brand has brought the classic assymetriacl Xbox setup to its lineup alongside custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments. Get the full breakdown in our launch coverage from last week.

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller features:

Inspired by Mando’s Armor: Dish out as much punishment as Mando can take with a design clad in elements of his signature Beskar armor—a must-have collectible for any fan of The Mandalorian and Star Wars. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately)

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a blaster or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision

