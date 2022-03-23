Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown or Baltic Blue now down at $25

Woot is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring for $24.99 in Saddle Brown or Baltic Blue with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 directly from Apple and at Amazon, this is 29% off and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. We saw them drop to $29 ahead of the holidays last year before the (Product)RED model went on sale, but nothing quite as low as today’s offer since then. “Thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials,” it is designed to wrap your Apple item tracker in specially tanned European leather that is “soft to the touch.” You’ll also find a handy stainless steel key ring that “is as striking as it is strong.” It ships with the same warranty you get from Apple and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For something equally as premium but for even less, dive into the latest Nomad accessory sale. Alongside a host of offers on MagSafe gear and iPhone 13 cases, you’ll find its Leather Loop AirTag Keyring marked down to $25.

Then go hit up our piece the brand new OtterBox AirTag cases. This is the brand’s first collection of accessories for Apple’s item trackers with its rugged design style in tow. There are a couple different models on display now with pricing starting from $15and you can go get a closer look in our launch coverage from yesterday.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

