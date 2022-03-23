eBay launches spring refurb sale with up to $184 off iPhone 12/Pro/Max, extra 15% off other gear

eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, taking an extra 15% off a selection of iPhones, headphones, home theater gear, and much more. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to apply code SHOPREFURB15 at checkout to lock-in the savings, which cap out at $100. Our top picks this time around are all four unlocked iPhone 12 series handsets headlined by iPhone 12 Pro 128GB at $814.99. Down from $999, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and a new all-time low at $125 under our previous fall mention. This is an excellent condition model and includes a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for all of our other top picks.

This may be a previous-generation handset from Apple, but iPhone 12 Pro still arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back.

iPhone 12 series discounts:

Marking the first notable sale of the year across the refurbished storefront, eBay just last fall refreshed the program earlier in the year. While you’ll want to go get a full rundown of what’s changed right here, all of the cornerstones of the eBay refurbished seal of approval remain. There’s now just loads of new inclusions from brands like Apple and Samsung with up to 2-year warranties attached. Not to mention the added assurance from a full refund guarantee.

We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program earlier this year, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings. Remember to apply code SHOPREFURB15 at checkout to lock-in the following prices.

Here are some additional top picks:

Today’s iPhone 12 series refurbished discounts arrive just following Apple rolling out price cuts of its own. Just earlier in the month, the official Refurbished Storefront gained stock for the previous-generation handsets which you can check out right here. While there is the added assurance of a model straight from Apple, the deals above are much better.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!