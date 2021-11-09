eBay refreshes Refurbished program with condition grades, adds Apple gear and more

After originally launching its Certified Refurbished storefront last year, eBay is now heading into the holiday season by refreshing the program. Arriving with an expanded catalog of refurbished conditions, eBay is now introducing a Money Back Guarantee as well as new gear from Apple, Samsung, and other top brands. Head below for all of the changes.

eBay expands Refurbished program with new tiers and retailers

One of the biggest changes this time around from the new eBay Refurbished program is that you’ll now find multiple condition grades. Previously, there was just one type of product quality that could end up bearing the eBay seal of approval: Certified Refurbished. And while you’ll still find that like-new quality that’s backed by a two-year warranty, there are an additional three different options available for those who want added savings.

Similar to what we’ve seen from Best Buy with its different categories of Open Box products, the eBay Refurbished has different grades. Each one is backed by a different warranty, which is one thing to consider for offsetting the extra savings. Alongside a 30-day return policy, there’s also a Money Back Guarantee, too.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from the different conditions.

Certified Refurbished: Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a two-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a two-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Excellent: Items are in like-new condition, backed by a one-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Items are in like-new condition, backed by a one-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Very Good: Items show minimal wear, are backed by a one-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Items show minimal wear, are backed by a one-year warranty, and come in new packaging. Good: Items show moderate wear, are backed by a one-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

In addition to the new conditions, the eBay Refurbished program is also expanding what kinds of gear you’ll find in the storefront. There’s still the same batch of brands we’ve come to expect like Bose, DJI, iRobot, and Dyson, but also some newer additions. This fall saw Samsung enter the mix and now you’ll also find Apple, among other tech, home goods, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the past year that the original eBay Certified Refurbished program has existed, it has been quite the notable way to score some like-new tech with deep discounts attached. I’ve personally detailed the whole experience of ordering from the storefront and everything that comes with it in a previous review.

I definitely think adding additional tiers to the program will result in more choices for shoppers, but I can’t help but imagine that it will muddy the waters. One of the things that made the eBay Certified Refurbished program as notable as it was was that you didn’t have to worry about checking the condition of an item. There was added assurance in everything carrying the eBay seal of approval that took some of the risk out of the equation.

Only time will tell whether the three new tiers change any of that confidence, though in the meantime, expect plenty of notable discounts through the holiday season.

