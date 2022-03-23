LEGO Avatar sets are officially in the works, four kits featuring the Na’vi slated to release this fall

Earlier in the year, we reported on a new LEGO theme code named Coconut. Originally thought to be the return of Indiana Jones sets, 9to5Toys can report that the wave of creations will instead be focused around another piece of Disney IP. Traveling to the world of Pandora, the LEGO Group is slated to officially be releasing a wave of sets based around Avatar and its upcoming sequel film.

LEGO Avatar sets officially in the works

Over the past few months, rumors have begun swirling that the LEGO Group would be releasing a wave of sets inspired by Avatar right before the James Cameron sequel premieres later this year. Up until very recently, there hasn’t been all too much by way of credible intel outside of a few murmurings here and there. But now in an interview with License Global, the Walt Disney Company president of consumer products, Stephanie Young, has confirmed we’ll be seeing Jake Sully and the Na’vi in brick-built form any day now.

In that interview, Young notes that alongside partnering with other brands like McFarlane Toys, the LEGO Group will also be getting in on the Avatar action before the sequel drops. Here is the full statement, though you can get all of the context on the upcoming licensing of Avatar 2 in the interview right here.

The LEGO Group will also have a full suite of building sets to recreate and display major movie moments across both the first “Avatar” film and “Avatar 2.”

As far as what sets we’re actually going to see from a LEGO Avatar lineup, there are currently four creations that 9to5Toys can corroborate on. In what was previously thought to be the Indiana Jones theme, these kits detailed below will arrive at four different price points on the steeper end of the lineup.

75571: $39.99 | 560 pieces

75572: $54.99 | 572 pieces

75573: $89.99 | 887 pieces

75574: $139.99 | 1,212 pieces

There’s still no telling what these sets will be at this point, and it’s likely going to be difficult to guess as of now. I would suspect that we’ll be seeing some of the iconic vehicles and creatures from Pandora in the LEGO Avatar lineup, though with the sets focusing on both the original movie and its sequel, I am sure there will be some entirely new sci-fi goodness depicted here too.

One thing is for sure, we’re going to be getting the Na’vi in LEGO form. Designs for what those minifigures will look like have already begun to surface, showing off the elongated faces and distinct ears of the Pandoran aliens.

See more A fun LEGO leak to start the week, the prototype models have seemingly been revealed for the upcoming Avatar sets pic.twitter.com/FxkOxY7ezA — Blair Altland (@blairaltland) February 28, 2022

9to5Toys’ Take:

Right when LEGO fans hear that we’re getting an Avatar theme, there seems to be some disappointment that we’re not getting another wave of kits from Avatar: The Last Airbender instead of the Pandoran counterparts. Even so, there is so much to be excited about from the upcoming lineup.

My mind races at just what the LEGO Group could give us in terms of sets. Only time will tell what these four creations end up delivering, but the world of Avatar is so rich with mechs, creatures, and other scenery that begs to be assembled in LEGO form. I’d love to see the AMP Mech suits from the first movie in LEGO form, as well as the Earth Gunships. Over on the Na’vi side of things, the Ikran Banshees seem like a perfect inclusion.

What are you looking forward to seeing in the LEGO Avatar lineup when it drops later this year? Let us know in the comments below.

