LEGO Indiana Jones reportedly relaunching this year – here’s everything we know so far

After being discontinued more than a decade ago, the first reports are beginning to surface indicating that the LEGO Group will finally be bringing back its Indiana Jones theme. With four mysterious new LEGO sets launching in October codenamed “Coconut,” you can head below for all of the details on what to expect.

LEGO Indiana Jones slated to relaunch later this year

First noted by StoneWars, an online shop has now published a listing showcasing a range of four sets under the Coconut theme. With a launch date of October, these kits are far from appearing on store shelves, with the name likely referring to an upcoming theme’s codename. In the past, we’ve seen codes like “Zebra” used for the Art lineup, as well as “Leaf” for Super Mario.

All of this leads us to the return of the LEGO Indiana Jones theme. 9to5Toys has been hearing rumblings of a relaunch for quite some time, and this finally looks like the first piece of evidence that the company is getting things in motion. Originally we weren’t expecting sets to launch until closer to the franchise’s new movie premiers in 2023, meaning that a lot is still up in the air on what the lineup will hold.

What can we expect to see from LEGO Indiana Jones

As for what we actually expect to see from the LEGO Indiana Jones lineup, it’s looking like we can expect a two-wave approach. Come the end of this year in October, we’ll likely see the theme relaunch with sets based around the original movies. So fans of the Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade should have something to look forward to.

There will be four creations to start with set numbers 75571 through 75574. I think of this as the same concept as the LEGO Infinity Saga sets from last year that recreated various Marvel movies in brick-built form. Then in 2023, we’ll see another wave of LEGO sets launch to coincide with the new Indiana Jones movie.

Indy in the modern LEGO age

Since the Indiana Jones theme ended in 2009, plenty has changed in the world of LEGO. Building techniques have become much more intricate, and minifigure printing is even more accurate to source material. But one of the biggest changes we’ll likely see with any new sets from the franchise is its subject matter.

In the past decade, the LEGO Group has really doubled down on avoiding any builds that depict historic war. While things like the fictional battles in Star Wars are perfectly fine, anything that’s based around real-world conflict is off the table. The company infamously canceled a Technic Osprey back in 2020, and has largely avoided anything of the sort as of late otherwise. Here’s a full statement that the LEGO Group made back in 2010, one year after the Indiana Jones theme was discontinued.

The basic aim is to avoid realistic weapons and military equipment that children may recognize from hot spots around the world and to refrain from showing violent or frightening situations when communicating about LEGO products. At the same time, the purpose is for the LEGO brand not to be associated with issues that glorify conflicts and unethical or harmful behavior.

All that’s to say, we’ll be seeing some changes to what actual sets launch in the LEGO Indiana Jones lineup. Expect the creations to be more in line with the treasure heist side of the adventurer’s journeys rather than thwarting Nazi schemes. The original lineup of sets from the franchise had a fair share of both, but I can’t see the LEGO Group recreating sets like the Raiders of the Lost Ark bomber plane.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While this is all just based on an early listing, it’s safe to say that the LEGO Group certainly has something interesting planned for 2022. Whether that ends up being the long-awaited return of Indiana Jones or another all-new LEGO theme, there’s plenty to be excited about for the rest of the year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop and Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!