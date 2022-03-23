Smartphone Accessories: RapidX Wireless Charging Stand Portable Power Bank $47, more

Amazon is offering the RapidX Myport 10000mAh Power Bank for $46.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This wireless charger has a unique feature up its sleeve: it can work as a portable power bank or as an at-home charging stand. That means at your desk you can always have the battery on charge and even powering your phone with up to 7.5W on iPhone and 10W on Android smartphones, then when it’s time to go just grab it and toss the power bank in your bag. It also delivers 18W USB-C PD input and output to quickly recharge your iPhone or other device when wireless power just won’t cut it.
MyPort is the ultimate triple threat of charging, by combining a phone stand, power bank, and wireless charger all in one. When at home or in the office, just prop your iPhone, Android, or other Qi-enabled device on the stand to effortlessly charge your device. The stand simultaneously provides easy, hands-free viewing and wireless charging of your mobile device. MyPort conveniently offers two charging options–either charge your tablet, phone or other device by connecting any USB or USB-C cable (for fast charging), or just rest your phone on the power bank for a wireless charging experience. Charge the battery pack and a wireless device simultaneously while using the Charging Stand
