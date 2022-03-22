Accessorize spring outfits with up to $275 off Citizen and Seiko watches + more from $18

Amazon is now offering up to $275 off a range of watches from Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and more at up to 50% off. Pricing starts at just $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with most of the sought-after models beginning in the $170 range. There are plenty of roughly $500 watches in the $275 range alongside even more to accessorize your spring outfits this year. This is great time to land a mid-tier watch that looks far more expensive than it is with a sizable discount attached on a number of notable brands. Head below for some of our top picks and browse through the sale right here.
Amazon watch sale:
- Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Quartz $180 (Reg. $297)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Pilot $211.50 (Reg. $297)
- Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Quartz $330 (Reg. $500+)
- Seiko Men’s Japanese Mechanical $275 (Reg. $550)
- Bulova Archive Pilot Chronograph $482 (Reg. $600)
- Bulova Precisionist Chronograph $547 (Reg. $694)
- Bulova Classic Automatic Stainless Steel $301.50 (Reg. up to $372)
- Tissot Chrono XL Swiss Quartz $187 (Reg. $282+)
- Plus even more…
Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Quartz Watch features:
- Round watch with blue sunray dial featuring three subdials, placed indices, baton hands, and date window at four o’clock
- 42 mm stainless steel case with anti-reflective sapphire dial window
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display
- Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp. Lugs – 21,000 mm
- Water resistant to 100 m (333 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling
