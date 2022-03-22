Accessorize spring outfits with up to $275 off Citizen and Seiko watches + more from $18

Amazon is now offering up to $275 off a range of watches from Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and more at up to 50% off. Pricing starts at just $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with most of the sought-after models beginning in the $170 range. There are plenty of roughly $500 watches in the $275 range alongside even more to accessorize your spring outfits this year. This is great time to land a mid-tier watch that looks far more expensive than it is with a sizable discount attached on a number of notable brands. Head below for some of our top picks and browse through the sale right here.

Amazon watch sale:

Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Quartz Watch features:

Round watch with blue sunray dial featuring three subdials, placed indices, baton hands, and date window at four o’clock

42 mm stainless steel case with anti-reflective sapphire dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp. Lugs – 21,000 mm

Water resistant to 100 m (333 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling



