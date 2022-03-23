Translucent 20th anniversary Xbox headset and wireless controller now at Amazon lows from $60

Alongside ongoing in-stock listings on Xbox Series X (go grab one now while you can), Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the 20th anniversary wireless controller and headset. You can score the official special edition 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is matching our previous mention and the current Walmart sale price while returning to the Amazon all-time low so you can add it to your collection. Launched back in October of 2021 alongside the matching wireless controller (that is also on sale today), the 20th anniversary collection is described as “sleek and sentimental” with nostalgic green accents that harken back to the original Xbox alongside modern-day amenities. Featuring “ultra-soft earcups,” it supports spatial sound technologies (including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X) as well as delivering a boom chat mic and the translucent black body to show off the visible internals. You can get more information in our launch coverage. Head below for more details on the controller’s price drop.

Amazon is also offering a deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller: 20th Anniversary Special Edition at $62.63 shipped. While we have seen the regularly $70 gamepad go for less in very limited sales and for Costco members, this is a new Amazon all-time low and, alongside the headset deal above, a great time to add the matching duo to your setup. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition gamepad is essentially a current-generation Microsoft controller with the same translucent black and green accented design described up top.

As we mentioned above, Xbox Series X is readily available and in-stock for the first time in what feels like years right now. Walmart’s listing has been live at $499 for a couple days now, but you better act fast in case the current-generation flagship goes back into obscurity before you get a chance to grab one.

20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches that go back to the beginning, and so much more.

Travel through time with the green boom mic, green “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups, and translucent black ear dials that honor the original, translucent green Xbox console.

Celebrate the past while looking forward with a green 20-year mark signifying 20 years of Xbox technology on one side, and a polished, translucent black deboss Xbox logo on the other side symbolizing always looking forward to what’s next in gaming.

