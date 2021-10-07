Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset, pre-orders now live

Microsoft has now unveiled a new Xbox controller and headset for the 20th Anniversary of the console. The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and the matching 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset will launch on November 15 – the same day the original Xbox was released in 2001. Head below for more details and pre-order links.

New anniversary Xbox controller and headset

After seeing the new Adidas collaboration this week that will see a number of exclusive sneaker launches, Microsoft has now unveiled the latest entries to its first-party Xbox peripheral lineup with the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset.

20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller $70

The new Xbox controller carries all of the benefits from the latest-generation Microsoft Xbox gamepads including better cross-device connectivity, the Share button, and overall reduced latency alongside compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, as well as Android and iOS via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. Here are more details from Microsoft:

Sleek and sentimental – all in one package. The 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller is a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo. The iconic color can also be found on the back grips and around the hybrid D-pad.

Once you connect the new controller to your Xbox Series X or S console, an exclusive 20th Anniversary dynamic background will be unlocked as well:

Connect your 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller to your friends Xbox Series X|S to gift them this dynamic background as well! Once you choose another background, however, this one will disappear, and you will need to re-connect the 20th Anniversary controller to unlock it again.

20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset $70

The new Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset features large ultra-soft earcups with built-in volume controls as well as support for spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X (“may require additional purchases or app downloads”). Here are more details from Microsoft:

The headset similarly features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this headset to life. Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups. The left disc is marked with a logo in our iconic green and the right dial has our Xbox logo imprinted, as seen on the Xbox Wireless and Stereo Headsets.

Pre-orders for the new Xbox controller are now available at $70 via Amazon and Microsoft, as are pre-orders for the headset, available at Amazon or direct from Microsoft.

