ESR’s magnetic Apple Pencil alternative for iPad just hit a new all-time low at $20 via Amazon

ESR authorized Amazon seller BDCollection US is now offering the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page $5 coupon to redeem the discount. This one fetches $50 directly from ESR, just hit Amazon in the last month at $30 before dropping to $25, and is now at a new all-time low. Compatible with all iPads released in 2018 and thereafter, this is ESR’s Apple Pencil alternative with palm rejection and magnetic attachment. While there is no wireless charging here (it uses a USB-C cable), a single 90-minute juice up delivers 13 hours of drawing and writing action at a price well under Apple Pencil. More details below.

You’ll find a host of stylus options for iPad in Amazon’s under $19 category right here. But ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly tech brands making it hard to recommend anything else outside of options for all but the most basic of use cases – essentially just something that just replaces using your fingers for simple touchscreen control.

Another Apple Pencil alternative we saw launch recently was from Targus. Its touch-activated solution comes in at $70 shipped with an antimicrobial treatment and wide compatibility with previous- and current-generation Apple tablets. You can get a deeper breakdown of what it has to offer in our launch coverage from last month.

More on the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPads released in 2018 or later and iOS 12.2 and above, iPad (9th/8th/7th/6th Gen), iPad Air (5th/4th/3rd Gen), iPad mini (6th/5th Gen), iPad Pro 11” (2021/2020/2018), and iPad Pro 12.9” (2021/2020/2018); not compatible with other iPad models, iPhone, Android, Microsoft, or any other devices, please check compatibility before you order

Just Like Putting Pencil to Paper: highly sensitive Pencil provides a smooth and authentic writing experience that feels just like the real thing, palm rejection technology lets you comfortably rest your hand on your screen

Precise and Responsive: durable, ultra-precise nib with tilt sensitivity provides pixel-perfect lines that you can choose the thickness of with no lag and no noise; includes replacement nib

