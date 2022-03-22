Adonit’s waterproof Note 2 Stylus Pen for iPad with palm rejection hits Amazon low at $46.50

Amazon is now offering the Adonit Note 2 Stylus Pen for iPad at $46.70 shipped. Regularly $55, like it fetches directly from Adonit, this is 15% off and a new Amazon all-time low on the iPad bezel-matching black Apple Pencil (currently on sale for $104) alternative. Alongside native palm rejection so you can rest your hand on the screen comfortably, this is a particularly robust solution with an IP65 waterproof and dust-resistant rating. There is also “no need to connect to Bluetooth” with the Adonit Note 2, you just hit the “on” button and doodle away. A full charge over USB-C (you can juice up while you’re drawing or writing) provides up to 24 hours of use as well. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the ongoing deal we have on ESR’s magnetic Apple Pencil alternative. The regularly $25 stylus is now even lower at $19.50 Prime shipped and provides a similar setup as the Adonit Note 2 for less. It’s not quite as robust and the battery life comes in at about half, but it will get the job done much the same otherwise.

If you’re in the market for iPad upgrade, the all-new Air 5 is seeing notable price drops at Amazon already. With pricing starting from $570, you can get a closer look at the first notable price drops on Apple’s latest Air model in our previous coverage from last week. Hit up our dedicated iPad hub for even more.

Adonit Note 2 features:

Rest your palm comfortably on the screen while you write. Adonit Note 2 supports palm rejection, so you don’t have to worry about leaving stray lines. The ultra-fine 1 mm tip makes this iPad Pen as precise as real pen! The fine point pen tip will not scratch the screen. The iPad pencil perfect for drawing, sketching and note-taking on iPad. IP65 rated & dust and water repellent – full protection and prolonged service life. *If there is water on the tip of Note 2, wipe and dry before use.

