ASUS’ 7.1 channel surround sound gaming headset hits new low of $22 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $21.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $25. Normally offered for $38, this 42% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen this headset offered for. This price is currently being matched by Newegg. This headset is certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak, so you can rest assured your teammates will be able to hear you clearly. The design of the earcups is such to keep an airtight area for the ASUS Essence 50mm drivers to sound their best while delivering a virtual 7.1 channel surround sound experience. Connecting over a 3.5mm audio cable, this headset can be used across all the platforms. The ROG Armoury II software gives you the ability to easily customize the headset EQ and audio profile. Weighing just 294 grams, this headset is built to remain comfortable for those long game sessions.

It is hard to find comparable gaming headsets from reputable brands at this price point. Logitech has its H390 Wired Headset for $22 as well, but it’s not specifically designed for gaming. You’ll find this headset is really designed for conference calls and does not stand out in looks. The headset is designed to get the job done and nothing more. Unlike the featured headset, this one connects to your computer over USB and features inline controls for volume and mute toggling.

Be sure to check out this deal on a 20th Anniversary Translucent Xbox Stereo Headset for $60. Featuring support for spacial sound (Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, etc.), this headset is the perfect match for your Xbox. You can also save on the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Headset for $55. The boom microphone retracts inside the left earcup while not in use and features audio controls on the same earcup, rather than having inline controls.

ASUS TUF H3 Wired Gaming Headset features:

The TUF H3 gaming headset features exclusive airtight chamber design & 50mm ASUS essence drivers with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound with an upgraded audio precision for a rich in-game experience

Tough stainless-steel headband, fast-cooling ear cushions made in 100% protein leather and lightweight design at just 294 grams, deliver ultimate comfort. A comfortable fit for all shapes of heads and ears

TUF H3 Computer gaming Headphones comes with a built-in Rog Armory II software for easy customization of EQ and audio profiles for any application

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!